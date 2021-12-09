Greenwood the star on a disappointing night

Simon Stone, BBC Sport

A place in Monday's draw is something of an achievement for United, who have only reached the knockout round five times since the 2011 final, when they were beaten by Barcelona, and on only four occasions since Sir Alex Ferguson retired two years later.

On this evidence, few will give them much hope of winning the competition for a fourth time, although there are a lot of big names for Rangnick to call upon when the action starts again next February.

Mason Greenwood's latest goal means he has now scored eight in European competition - excluding qualifiers - for United, a record for any player for the club before their 21st birthday, overtaking Marcus Rashford.

Rangnick will want more from the youngster given the manager's preference to press high up the pitch, something which will only give his chances of breaking back into Gareth Southgate's England squad a lift.