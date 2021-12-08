Leicester captain and goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel says that nights like the one facing them in Napoli are something "special".

The Foxes need at least a draw from their Europa League match against the Italian giants to qualify for the next round.

"Nights like tomorrow is something we want to have more of. It’s important for players and fans to enjoy it too. We look forward to it.

"There have been games that we have been expected to win but we haven’t but it’s unpredictable in Europe and there are teams you’re not used to," he added.

"These games are something you should relish - the message from the players who have been in these games before is to enjoy it, and don’t be nervous."

Schmeichel admits that the challenge posed by Napoli is "a big test".

"If we come through it, there is confidence to be taken from that - winning does inspire confidence."