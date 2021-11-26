It's positive news in terms of squad fitness. Trezeguet trained all week but will need to train some more before playing with the u23s. Bertrand Traore is still some weeks away, Morgan Sanson trained all week and will travel to be part of squad, as will Douglas Luis;

On reports Gerrard has set up a private Instagram account for his players, he said: "There's a reason why it's private. We try to do our own ideas and try to do things our way. We use different methods to put information across. Instagram is another way alongside Whatsapp to put information across to players. We haven't had the chance to put info across for 5-6 weeks in pre season";

Gerrard is familiar with Palace manager Patrick Vieira following their years of midfield battles. "I’ve faced him before in a pre-season friendly when he was manager at Nice. He's someone I have admiration for. I know he's a winner and know he’s a competitor. He's started the job off really really well. He's changed the style and built on the good work. He's got his team flying high at the moment";

On having a week with his squad on the training pitch he said: "It’s been great. That’s exactly what we need and want. We need as much training time as possible. Them getting used to me and my body language on a daily basis. The first week was a whirlwind";