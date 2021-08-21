Man City v Norwich: Confirmed team news
Pep Guardiola makes five changes as he bids to stem a run of five defeats in seven games for Manchester City dating back to the tail-end of last season.
Aymeric Laporte, Kyle Walker, Rodri, Gabriel Jesus and Bernardo Silva are all recalled - with Raheem Sterling among those to drop to the bench - but there's no Kevin De Bruyne as an ankle knock keeps the Belgian out.
Manchester City XI: Ederson, Cancelo, Dias, Laporte, Walker, Gundogan, Rodri, Grealish, Silva, Torres, Jesus.
Subs: Steffen, Ake, Zinchenko, Mendy, Fernandinho, Sterling, Mahrez, Doyle, Palmer.
Norwich, meanwhile, are unchanged from the side that marked the Canaries' return to the Premier League with a 3-0 home defeat by Liverpool last Saturday.
Teemu Pukki and Todd Cantwell - who both scored when Norwich shocked City 3-2 at Carrow Road two seasons ago - each start while defender Andrew Omobamidele makes the bench after recovering from tonsilitis.
Norwich City XI: Krul, Aarons, Hanley, Gibson, Giannoulis, Lees-Melou, Gilmour, Rupp, Cantwell, Pukki, Rashica.
Subs: Gunn, Omobamidele, Dowell, Tzolis, Sorensen, McLean, Sargent, Mumba, Idah.