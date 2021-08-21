Man City v Norwich: Confirmed team news

Pep Guardiola makes five changes as he bids to stem a run of five defeats in seven games for Manchester City dating back to the tail-end of last season.

Aymeric Laporte, Kyle Walker, Rodri, Gabriel Jesus and Bernardo Silva are all recalled - with Raheem Sterling among those to drop to the bench - but there's no Kevin De Bruyne as an ankle knock keeps the Belgian out.

Manchester City XI: Ederson, Cancelo, Dias, Laporte, Walker, Gundogan, Rodri, Grealish, Silva, Torres, Jesus.

Subs: Steffen, Ake, Zinchenko, Mendy, Fernandinho, Sterling, Mahrez, Doyle, Palmer.