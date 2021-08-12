Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has been speaking to the media before Leeds travel to Old Trafford to take on Manchester United on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

- Bielsa says his contract situation "has already been resolved" and he will stay at the club for a fourth season

- He says he is "delighted" with the preparation of the squad and improvements at both the training ground and Elland Road

- He confirmed Diego Llorente will miss the Premier League opener through injury which will keep him out for up to a fortnight

- Midfielder Kalvin Phillips has had half the pre-season compared to his team-mates, but Bielsa says he has trained in "a serious manner with total dedication" and could be in the squad

