Watford v Wolves: Head-to-head stats
- Published
Watford's past 10 home league games have all ended in victory, their longest ever winning streak at Vicarage Road. The Hornets have kept eight clean sheets in this run, conceding only three goals.
Wolves have lost their last six Premier League games - each of the past four despite having more shots than their opponents.
However, they have won two of their past three league games at Watford - though that's as many as they had done in their previous 13 visits.