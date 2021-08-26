Hasenhuttl on transfers, Lycano & Armstrong
Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl has been speaking to the media before Saturday's Premier League trip to Newcastle United.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
The Saints boss says he is not worried about losing any more players before the transfer deadline;
He added the club is "not 100% finished" in the market and defensive midfield remains a priority: "The only position [left to strengthen] is the number six. If we do something it will only be in this position";
Southampton signed defender Lycano on Wednesday, but Saturday's match could come too soon for the Brazilian. Hasenhuttl said: "When a player comes to the club he needs a bit of time to adapt to our game";
Midfielder Stuart Armstrong will not be available at the weekend due to an ongoing calf problem. Will Smallbone is the only other absentee.