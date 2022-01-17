Ranieri on Pedro, new signings & ready for the 'battle' at Burnley
- Published
Geoff Doyle, BBC Three Counties Radio
Claudio Ranieri has been speaking to the media about the match against Burnley on Tuesday.
Here are the key points:
He is expecting a tough match at Turf Moor: “They are very solid. It will be a battle. They are one of the best teams to put the ball in the opposition box”.
There are no fresh injuries or Covid issues so it will be a similar squad to the one at Newcastle on Saturday.
Ranieri praised Pedro who scored the equaliser at St James’ Park. “He’s young, he has to improve but he’s one of the best young players in the Premier League”.
Watford come up against another side below them in the relegation zone: “It’s important we don’t lose the game. We must make another good match with effort and passion”.
Ranieri was happy with how his three new signings handled their first Premier League experience. “[It was as though] they played with us for years. It was amazing. I think we are more solid.”
He was asked about Burnley having four games in hand on some teams after a swathe of postponements in the last six weeks: “I can’t say if it’s an advantage or not. When we stopped for Covid we lost our rhythm and fitness and everything. It is a strange life with Covid, not only for sport but for everyone. We are lucky, we stay with good health.”