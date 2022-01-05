A welcome signing - but we won't see him until next season
Matt Cooper, Talking Wolves, external
Wolves' first signing in the window is in a position that most would welcome - however, fans won't see Hayao Kawabe in a Wolves shirt until at least next season.
The 26-year-old has joined from Grasshopper Club Zurich, who have an affiliation with Wolves.
It's a position that we need to strengthen, with only three senior central midfielders in the squad, but it remains to be seen whether Fosun will address this in January.