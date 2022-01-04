Man Utd 0-1 Wolves: The pick of the stats

Wolves picked up their first away league win against Manchester United since February 1980, ending a run of 10 visits to Old Trafford without a win (drawn three, lost seven).

United have failed to score in four different Premier League home games this season, already more than they did in the whole of 2020-21 (three).

The Red Devils have lost their opening league match in two of the past three calendar years, as many defeats as they’d suffered in the previous 23 years before that.