'Cool customer' Ake makes Garth's team of the week
- Published
Manchester City defender Nathan Ake has made Garth Crooks' team of the week following his "game-changing" performance in their 2-1 win against Arsenal.
Nathan Ake: The clearance off the line by Nathan Ake against Arsenal was quite brilliant and a game changer. I have seen Ake produce moments like this before when he was playing for Bournemouth. He has proved to be a very cool customer in these situations.
