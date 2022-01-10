Man Utd v Aston Villa: Team news

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick has confirmed that he has Victor Lindelof back after the defender missed the loss against Wolves with Covid-19.

Captain Harry Maguire is still out with an injury picked up against Burnley, long-term absentee Paul Pogba remains sidelined and Eric Bailly is away with Ivory Coast at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins is back in contention after recovering from injury, while Tyrone Mings also returns after serving his one-match suspension.

The match comes too early for Phillipe Coutinho, who has yet to complete his loan move, and Ashley Young remains out with a toe injury.

Pick and share your Red Devils team

Who makes your Villa starting XI?