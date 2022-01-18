Leeds pair make Garth's team of the week

Jack Harrison: Harrison provided the finishing touches to a Leeds win with a hat-trick and performance that was without question their best of the season. This is a Leeds side who have suffered from injuries, and lost another two players against West Ham.

Raphinha: There aren't many footballers I enjoy watching as much as I do Raphinha. He's a throwback to the Rivaldos and Ronaldinhos of yesteryear. The Brazilian's game is so elegant and delightful to watch.

Read what else Garth had to say about Harrison and Raphinha, plus find out who else made his team of the week