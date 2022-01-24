Your thoughts on Norwich's transfer window

There's one week to go until the transfer window closes and we've been asking for your thoughts on Norwich so far - who should Dean Smith buy, sell or keep?

Here are some of your views so far:

Colin: My thoughts on Norwich City's January transfer window so far... what transfer window? We haven't done anything. Get rid of Cantwell he clearly doesn't want to be here and Placheta who isn't up to the English game. We desperately need to sign a centre-half and it would be great if we could keep Brandon Williams, he's class.

Paul: We were desperate for support to help Pukki but our new attacking formation v Everton may be the answer, if Idah can continue with the same form, supported by Sargent and Rashica. I think that it is unlikely we will buy a new player, even if we sell Cantwell and/or Aarons.

Joe: Awful recruitment over the past two Premier League campaigns desperately need a Premier League proven striker if we have any chance of staying up!

