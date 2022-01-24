BBC Sport

Your thoughts on Brighton's transfer window

There's one week to go until the transfer window closes and we've been asking for your thoughts on Brighton so far - who should Graham Potter buy, sell or keep?

Here are some of your views so far:

John: Brighton have an abundance of defenders and midfielders, and excellent talent in both the academy and out on loan. So what’s missing? For three seasons fans have called for a big-impact striker who can be called on when chances being provided by the two best wing-backs in the Premier League are going begging.

Lawrence: All Brighton need to do is invest in a first-class striker. They play some of the best football I’ve seen this season. Strong at the back, and in midfield too, but lack that one clinical finisher. If they had a Sterling or Salah they would be in Europe no doubt!

Roy: Why have Brighton not attempted to buy a forward? They are constantly finishing games with superior shots but just can't finish. For example, Palace had four shots and Brighton had 19 - and yet again, as in previous games, they can’t finish. They annoyingly carry on with two strikers who score the odd goal, and the club think this is enough.

Ivor: Hardly rocket science, but Brighton clearly need reinforcements up front. Maupay is having a good season but has not always been consistent and, of course, could get injured and Welbeck, who is more a natural winger than a striker, is very injury-prone. They don’t have to spend £50 million but they do have to spend.

