Chelsea are looking to sign Borussia Dortmund's 18-year-old England midfielder Jude Bellingham before the transfer window closes, as an alternative to West Ham's Declan Rice, 22. (Eurosport via Star)

The Blues, along with Manchester United and Manchester City, are tracking Metz's Senegal midfielder Pape Matar Sarr, 18. (Mail)

Meanwhile, Flamengo are making their final push to sign winger Kenedy, 25, on loan. Centre-back Matt Miazga, 26, is in advanced talks over a similar deal with Alaves. (Goal)

