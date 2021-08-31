Everton looking to sign ex-Newcastle striker Rondon

Phil McNulty, BBC Sport chief football writer

Everton are pursuing a deal to bring in former Newcastle United striker Salomon Rondon and re-unite him with manager Rafael Benitez at Goodison Park.

Benitez is looking for attacking cover after Moise Kean returned to Juventus on loan and with James Rodriguez now not figuring in Everton's plans.

The 31-year-old Venezuelan played under Benitez on Tyneside and then again during his spell in China as coach of Dalian Yifang.

Rondon, who also had a spell loan at CSKA Moscow last season, is seen by Benitez sees as an ideal low-cost addition to Everton's squad on a free transfer if financial issues at the Chinese end of the deal can be wrapped up.

