Brentford players chose not to join their West Ham counterparts in taking the knee before Saturday's pre-season friendly.

The Bees decided to stop making the anti-discrimination gesture in February because they deemed it was no longer having the desired effect, though they said they would continue to fight against prejudice in other ways.

A number of other Championship clubs, including QPR and Middlesbrough, also stopped doing so for similar reasons last season.

All Premier League clubs have taken the knee before games since the league restarted in June 2020 after the first Covid-19 shutdown.

That means newly promoted Brentford would be the first top-flight club not to do so if they decide against making the gesture in their season opener against Arsenal on 13 August.

The Bees players intend to have a meeting and decide what direction to take once all the squad have returned to pre-season training.

Former Bees forward Said Benrahma scored a fine goal from outside the box in the 66th minute as the visitors won 1-0 at Brentford Community Stadium.