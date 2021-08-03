Manchester City are £40m short of Tottenham's £160m asking price for England striker Harry Kane, 27. (Star)

Meanwhile, Spurs are in preliminary talks with Wolves about signing defender Conor Coady, with Nuno Espirito Santo keen to be reunited with the 28-year-old. (Football Insider)

And Celtic have been told that signing Cameron Carter-Vickers on loan is a non-starter as the 23-year-old United States centre-half wants a permanent move from Tottenham. (Daily Record)

