On 9 August 2010, Martin O'Neill stepped down as Aston Villa manager after four years in charge.

During his time in the West Midlands, Villa achieved three consecutive sixth-place Premier League finishes and reached the 2010 League Cup final, losing 2-1 to Manchester United.

After leaving Villa, O'Neill had managerial spells at Sunderland and Republic of Ireland before returning to his former club Nottingham Forrest.