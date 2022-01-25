Liverpool duo in Garth's team of the week

Alisson: The point-blank save from Jean-Philippe Mateta set the scene for what was another exceptional performance from Alisson away at Crystal Palace. Liverpool desperately needed to win this game in order to narrow the gap on Manchester City.

Virgil van Dijk: When are teams going to take note? I'm saying almost on a weekly basis that Virgil van Dijk is the most dangerous player in the box on set-pieces, but sides are still conceding goals against him. His header that put Liverpool one up against Crystal Place was emphatic.

