Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

A brief and unscientific survey of social media and various online outlets shows something of a split in opinion among Wolves fans over the merits of letting Adama Traore go - but, if he does leave, most would seem to be happier for him to go to Barcelona than Tottenham.

The back-to-his-roots story of such a move is pleasing, but mostly Wolves supporters would rather not see him join a direct rival for a European place this season.

Many will also have the feeling that if, one day, all the elements of Traore’s undoubted potential finally align, he will achieve superstardom – and in that case, better to admire him in another league than fear him in your own.

There was a short time, in the 2019-20 season as Wolves prospered at home and abroad, when he seemed to be getting there, as Manchester City in particular could testify. The timing of the interruption to football was harsh for him, as afterwards he never rediscovered the same consistency.

The reportedly generous contract offered by Wolves was never signed, and the speculation of giant transfer fees drained away. This season he has returned mainly to the bench, starting only three of Wolves’ last 12 league games.

Traore is a very likeable character and clearly hugely popular with his colleagues and coach – witness the reaction among them to his goal at the very end of the game at Brentford last weekend. It may also sum up his time with Wolves that the goal, one of his final touches for the club if a move goes through, was erased after a VAR check.

If he goes, it will be with many good wishes, but he will leave behind a feeling that his Wolves career never quite hit the bullseye and that we’ll never know what he could have won.