Frank tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday night but has no symptoms. He is hopeful of returning a negative test before Saturday's game.

Getting the Christian Eriksen deal over the line is "potentially the greatest signing ever for the club" and said the day he steps back onto the pitch will be a big day.

He added that "it is a little bit of a miracle" that Eriksen is fit and healthy and wants to play football.

Eriksen will arrive on Sunday and train with the team on Monday, but "it’s more or less impossible for me to say when he will be available".

Josh Dasilva and David Raya are "much closer" to returning and both played about 65 minutes against Aston Villa in a friendly this week.

On Ivan Toney, Frank says he needs to learn from his behaviour during the international break but added that "everything he does in training and on the pitch is spot on. He is a big driver of the team and has grown into a leader".

Rico Henry and Mathias Jensen "are doing fine" after their head clash and should be available for selection.

Frank said "it would be fantastic to go very far" in the FA Cup and said he will name a strong team.