Lawro's predictions: Liverpool v Brentford

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Liverpool went with Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino and Takumi Minamino up front against Arsenal in midweek, but they could play Divock Origi through the middle here.

They should have enough to beat Brentford at Anfield. The Bees put on a very disciplined defensive performance when they lost 1-0 to Manchester City over Christmas, but they shipped four goals against Southampton on Tuesday, which is not exactly ideal preparation for this game.

S-X's prediction: 2-1

Brentford are a good team and they will have a real go - it feels like they could beat anyone, and also lose to anyone - but Liverpool are at home and should win this one.

