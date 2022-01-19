Your Arsenal gossip round-up

Time is ticking away on the January transfer window, so here's your latest round-up of the best Arsenal transfer gossip to drop so far:

Arsenal have made a £50m offer for Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic, with Uruguay midfielder Lucas Torreira offered as a makeweight. (Metro), external

However, according to reporter Gianluca Di Marzio, external, the Italian side are determined to keep hold of the 21-year-old until the summer.

The Gunners are also keen to sign Leicester midfielder Youri Tielemans, who has 18 months left on his current contract with the Foxes and has yet to sign a new deal. (Sun), external

Tielemans is reportedly on a seven-man midfield shortlist which also includes Paris St-Germain's Georginio Wijnaldum and Lyon's Bruno Guimaraes. (Mirror), external

