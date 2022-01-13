Michail Antonio says he wants to end his career with West Ham after signing a new contract until 2024.

Antonio has 57 goals for the Hammers in all competitions and became their all-time Premier League top scorer earlier this season, but he has his sights on scoring 100 goals.

When asked if it was an easy decision to sign a new deal, he said: "Yeah definitely. The last deal I signed before I signed this one, I said that I want to retire at West Ham.

"Now I’m 31, I’ll be 32 in two months, I’ve just signed a nice little three-year deal which takes me to 34 with an option to 35.

"If I get that option that gives me 10 years at West Ham and hopefully I can get a testimonial. I’m trying to get to three digits, get to that 100 club that a lot of people have managed to reach."

