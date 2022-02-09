Burnley 1-1 Man Utd: Pick of the stats

Having had five shots on target in the opening 45 minutes, Manchester United failed to manage any in the second half against Burnley.

Jay Rodriguez’s equaliser for the Clarets was his first Premier League goal in almost a year since, scoring at Crystal Palace in February 2021. The goal on 47 minutes was also the hosts' first shot of the game.

Only Brighton (12) have drawn more Premier League games than Burnley (11) this season. Just one of the past 12 teams to have won only once after 20 top-flight games has avoided relegation - West Bromwich Albion in 2004-05.