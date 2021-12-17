The Premier League should continue playing fixtures, but only because clubs have the infrastructure to prevent outbreaks, says former Manchester City defender Nedum Onouha.

Five games have been called off in the Premier League this weekend, but Onouha doesn't believe the others should automatically be postponed.

"Closing down football would buy a bit of time, but whenever they start up again, it will still be the same situation," Onouha told BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast.

"But what's happening in society is happening within football as well and with the infrastructure we have, it's time to start doing better."

For Onouha, it's outbreaks at clubs that cause the most concern rather than the small number of cases.

"A couple of cases within camps is acceptable, but we do have the infrastructure to limit them.

"Just because Omicron is more transmissible, it doesn't mean two or three cases should become 10 or 12."

