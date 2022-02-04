Crystal Palace v Hartlepool: Team news

Wilfried Zaha will not feature for Crystal Palace on Saturday, with Patrick Vierira choosing to rest him after his international exploits with Ivory Coast.

James McArthur is back in training but won't be fit enough to play, while James Tomkins is also back in training and could come into contention.

Hartlepool will be without captain Nicky Featherstone through suspension, following his dismissal during last Saturday's 0-0 League Two draw at Exeter.

Bryn Morris and Joe White could make their debuts for Graeme Lee's side but deadline-day loan signing Nicholas Bilokapic is unavailable

Who's in your Eagles starting XI?