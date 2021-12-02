Wolves 0-0 Burnley: The pick of the stats
Wolves have failed to win against Burnley in their last six Premier League meetings, drawing three and losing three. They’ve also failed to score in half of those fixtures.
Burnley remain without a win away from home in the Premier League this season (drawn four, lost three), with only Newcastle (three points) picking up fewer points on the road than Sean Dyche’s side (four).
Bruno Lage's team have scored just five goals at home in the Premier League this season, it’s the joint-lowest alongside Norwich.
Meanwhile, Burnley have kept their first clean sheet away from home this season in the Premier League. The last time the Clarets didn’t concede was in a 2-0 win at Fulham in May.