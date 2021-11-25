Rapid Vienna 0-2 West Ham: Moyes reaction

West Ham manager David Moyes told BT Sport: "A really good, professional job, not just tonight, how we've done in the group and great credit to the whole squad, we've used them all and taken some risks at times but overall it has worked.

"We should've been in front before we did score but there was no doubt we deserved to be in front and no doubt we deserved to win. It's a good sign when we won but don't think we played that well. The players that have come in have really done well. I really think the players have come a long way but there's more to go.

"At the start of the tournament I was unsure how it would be. It was relatively new to the players, but they've done such a great job. We thoroughly deserve to win the group and are looking forward to European football in March and don't have to play in February which helps with the congestion.

"I've tried to chop and change a little bit and keep everyone involved. We can play far better than tonight and we need to do that in the games coming up. We can put this away and focus on the league now."