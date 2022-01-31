Transfer window: Leeds fans put faith in Bielsa

The hosts of the Talking Shutt podcast , externalhave been giving us their views on Leeds' transfer business:

Gary Devonport: In a window where on the face of things Leeds needs reinforcements, Marcelo Bielsa continues to believe in the process of blooding youth and making do, much as he has throughout Covid. It looks a risk but if any man can steer Leeds to safety it’s the Argentine.

Ben Tomensen: Do we need to improve the squad? Yes. Do we need to do this for the wrong person just to get numbers? No. It all seems to hang on Bielsa and in Bielsa we ultimately have to trust. He will live and die by this sword. With how this season has gone, we just need to simply stay up.

Mike Boucher: I have absolute faith and gratitude for what the board have done for Leeds United - but when windows like this come around, you wonder what they've been doing all year.

