Liverpool 2-0 Porto: The pick of the stats
Liverpool have won their first five Champions League group stage games for the first time, scoring 15 goals. Only in 2017-18 have the Reds scored more goals at this stage in the competition (16).
Mohamed Salah has scored six goals in this season's Champions League group stage, the joint-most any Liverpool player has scored in a single group stage, equalling Roberto Firmino's six goals in 2017-18.
Three of Liverpool midfielder Thiago’s nine goals in the Champions League have been against Porto. Tonight’s was his first goal in the competition since April 2018 when he scored for Bayern Munich in a 2-1 win against Sevilla.