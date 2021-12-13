Harry Poole, BBC Sport

Brendan Rodgers could not have hoped for a better result on Sunday, as his illness-hit squad bounced back from the disappointment of their early Europa League exit in midweek with an emphatic win.

The performances of goalscoring trio James Maddison, Youri Tielemans and Patson Daka will undoubtedly have pleased the Leicester manager, who was able to rest top scorer Jamie Vardy. Maddison was particularly impressive with a goal and two assists.

But it is the clean sheet - the Foxes' first in 17 matches - which will have delighted Rodgers as his side, up to eighth, reduced the gap to the top four to six points.

It was a disappointing display from Newcastle, who were unable to build momentum after earning their first win last weekend.

That victory over Burnley now appears even more crucial with this heavy defeat arriving before meetings with Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United.