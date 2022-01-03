Lukaku set for Conte reunion?

After reports in Italy suggest Romelu Lukaku could try to force a reunion with former manager Antonio Conte at Tottenham in the summer, the Belgian was first on the agenda on the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast on BBC Sounds.

The Telegraph's Luke Edwards said: "He’s been sent to the naughty step by Thomas Tuchel and wasn’t even on the bench.

"I quite like that from a manager – stamping his authority. It’s a big-name player and when you make those decisions they then go one of two ways. It kind of makes sense that Lukaku will be on the move.

"There have been added bits in Italy saying he’d desperate to go back to Inter Milan. Whether they would have the money to sign him I don’t know."

