Aston Villa youngster Kaine Kesler Hayden has joined MK Dons on loan until the end of the season.

The 19-year-old full-back returned to Villa Park in January after a loan spell at Swindon Town, where he made 21 appearances for the League Two club.

He heads to Stadium MK as Liam Manning's side sit fourth in League One, three points off the automatic promotion spots.

