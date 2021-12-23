'Nico has not been happy, he's asking for more minutes'

George Cummins, BBC Sport

Arsenal’s record signing Nicolas Pepe has failed to live up to expectations since his £72 million move from Lille in the summer of 2019.

The Ivorian clocked up 100 appearances for the Gunners against Sunderland on Tuesday but still finds himself a fringe player under Mikel Arteta.

Yesterday, the Arsenal manager admitted that the winger isn’t happy at the moment.

“A player that doesn’t play, if he is happy you have a big problem and Nico has not been happy, he’s been trying to challenge us and asking for more minutes because this is what he wants to do and rightly so," he said. "This is the attitude we want from our players.”

Signed by Unai Emery, it's unclear what the future holds for the winger. Arsenal are keen to bring in a striker and selling Pepe could help finance a move for a new number nine.

Pepe could also be one of four Arsenal players who are heading to the Africa Cup of Nations next month.