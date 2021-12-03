Tottenham are set to offer 34-year-old France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris a new contract which will run until summer 2023. (Tuttomercatoweb), external

New Spurs manager Antonio Conte wants to take full control of their recruitment process in January, in tandem with managing director Fabio Paratici. (Football Insider), external

Midfielder Harry Winks is being targeted by Newcastle alongside three other England players, including Chelsea's Ross Barkley, Atletico Madrid's Kieran Trippier and Manchester United's Jesse Lingard.(Telegraph - subscription required), external

