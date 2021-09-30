West Ham v Rapid Vienna: Confirmed team news

West Ham make seven changes from the defeat by Leeds but it's still a strong team.

Declan Rice, Aaron Cresswell, Said Benrahma and Michail Antonio keep their places.

Alphonse Areola, Issa Diop, Mark Noble and Nikola Vlasic are among the players to come in.

West Ham: Areola, Johnson, Dawson, Diop, Cresswell, Rice, Noble, Vlasic, Benrahma, Yarmolenko, Antonio.

Rapid Vienna: Gartler, Aiwu, Greiml, Wimmer, Ullmann, Arase, Petrovic, Grahovac, Knasmullner, Kara, Fountas.