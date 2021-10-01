Lawro's predictions: Liverpool v Man City

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Manchester City lost to Paris St-Germain in the Champions League in midweek, but they still put in a good performance.

That Champions League group game was by far the least important of a big week for City that started with a brilliant win at Stamford Bridge, and ends at Anfield.

City will be right at it again here, but so will Liverpool. Jurgen Klopp's side were not up against anyone of the same sort of quality in midweek, but they basically just swatted Porto away.

"I am at Anfield for this one and I can't wait - these games are played at such a fierce intensity and are usually decided by fine margins."

MVP's prediction: These are two absolutely amazing teams, playing really well and they are a threat the whole time. This is such an exciting game, the kind where everyone will be tuning in, whether they support one of the teams or not. It's horrible to try to call a winner, but I'd say Liverpool are possibly in slightly better form, and if they score first they will win. 3-1

