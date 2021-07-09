Harvey Elliott has signed a new five-year contract with Liverpool.

The 18-year-old forward has made nine appearances for the Reds since joining in 2019 and spent last season on loan at Blackburn Rovers.

Elliott scored seven goals in 42 appearances for the Championship side and was nominated for the EFL’s Young Player of the Season award.

"There’s always going to be those butterflies whenever you put on the shirt, whenever you go out to train and play," Elliott told the club's website, external.

"Whenever you’re involved in the club there’s always that feeling."