Arsenal are closing in on the 20m euro (£17.2m) signing of Belgium Under-21 midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga from Anderlecht.

He was allowed to miss Anderlecht’s pre-season training camp in order to complete the move and it is expected he will have a medical within the next 48 hours before signing a long-term contract with the Gunners.

Lokonga is viewed as part of Mikel Arteta’s long-term overhaul of an Arsenal squad that finished eighth in the past two campaigns - their worst successive finishes in over 40 years - and will not play in Europe next season for the first time since 1996.