Every season, a group of young players make the first big step on the journey to becoming Premier League stars - and is this the one for Harvey Elliott?

It feels like he's been around for a while, but that is mainly because he made his top-flight debut for Fulham aged 16 years and 30 days.

Full of huge promise, Liverpool signed him in July 2019 and have been honing him for regular first-team action.

Now, after a successful loan spell at Blackburn last season, in which he registered seven goals and 11 assists in 42 games, he may just be ready to step up.

Jurgen Klopp has been making positive noises already this pre-season, with Elliott impressing deeper in midfield than his usual right-sided forward role.

At some point, Klopp needs to start preparing for a future without first-choice attacking trio Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah, who are now all 29. Has the door opened for Elliott?

Who else could be this season's breakout Premier League star?