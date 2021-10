Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is keen to keep Emile Smith Rowe despite persistent interest from Aston Villa. They are now set to increase their offer for the 20-year-old midfielder from the £30m bid already rejected. (Mirror), external

Meanwhile, fellow midfielder Matteo Guendouzi, 22, looks set to leave Emirates Stadium and has been strongly linked with a move to Marseille. (Mirror), external

