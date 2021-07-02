Tottenham are set to compete with Everton in an attempt to sign 28-year-old England defender Conor Coady from Nuno Espirito Santo's former club Wolves. (Football Insider), external

Nuno has been told Harry Kane will not be sold without his blessing, although the 27-year-old is expected to reiterate his desire to leave this summer. (Telegraph - subscription required), external

Spurs have offered Bologna 15m euros (£12.9m) plus add-ons for 22-year-old Japan defender Takehiro Tomiyasu, who has also attracted interest from Manchester United and Atalanta. (Athletic - subscription required), external

Tottenham and Juventus are two clubs interested in 31-year-old Bosnia-Herzegovina midfielder Miralem Pjanic, who Barcelona will allow to leave on loan. (Sport), external

