Portugal pair Ruben Dias and Joao Cancelo, plus Dutch defender Nathan Ake started the 2-0 friendly victory over Preston despite only returning to Manchester City training on Monday.

Dias and Ake were both knocked out of Euro 2020 at the last-16 stage on 27 June, while Cancelo missed the tournament completely after testing positive for Covid-19.

The trio were part of a strong City line-up for their opening pre-season game.

Riyad Mahrez, Fernandinho, Benjamin Mendy and goalkeeper Zack Steffen were also involved.

Steffen was the only player to re-emerge for the second-half, by which time Mahrez had already put City ahead with a free-kick direct from the edge of the area.

Promising 18-year-old Sam Edozie scored a second for City after the break but the evening ended on a worrying note as goalkeeper Ciaran Slicker had to be stretchered off after coming off worst in an aerial collision.

