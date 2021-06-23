Bukayo Saka's "energy" and lack of fear gives England a new dimension, says former Three Lions winger Chris Waddle.

The Arsenal youngster - one of four players to come into the side - was the standout performer as England beat the Czech Republic to top their group at Euro 2020.

Boss Gareth Southgate was full of praise for Saka, saying he's like a "slippery eel" because of the way he can "wriggle out of trouble".

And Waddle told BBC Radio 5 Live: "He gives something we've been looking for - energy. He takes people on and takes risks.

"He's young, he's fearless and it shows in the way he plays. He probably thought he wouldn't be in this tournament and he's one of those to whom we say: 'Go out and enjoy this tournament.' And he is."

