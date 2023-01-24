After a month without a league win for Liverpool, the team go on the hunt for positives in the latest episode of BBC Radio Merseyside's The Red Kop podcast.

With more questions than answers, is Jurgen Klopp putting square pegs in round holes? Is the battle psychological now?

Plus Mohammed Salah’s hesitation, James Milner’s leadership qualities and Premier League spending.

Also, a look ahead to the weekend and it’s Groundhog Day (you can say that again) as the Reds head to Brighton - but can the FA Cup salvage their season?

Paul Salt and Giulia Bould talk to fans David Comerford from Liverpool.com and Harriet Prior from The Anfield Wrap.

Listen here on BBC Sounds