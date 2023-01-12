Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 33, wants to leave Chelsea and return to former club Barcelona. (AS - in Spanish), external

Italy midfielder Jorginho, 31, is also set to leave on a free transfer this summer. He favours a return to Serie A rather than extending his contract. (Telegraph - subscription), external

Chelsea and Manchester United are considering moves for Southampton and England right-back Kyle Walker-Peters, 25. (Talksport), external

Portugal forward Joao Felix's arrival at Stamford Bridge will not deter the club from further business as negotiations continue with Borussia Monchengladbach for 25-year-old France forward Marcus Thuram. (Fabrizio Romano), external

