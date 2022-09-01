Nottingham Forest have confirmed the signing of Willy Boly from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The 31-year-old central defender has penned a two-year deal at City Ground and becomes Forest's 19th new arrival of the summer.

Boly has been a stalwart for Wolves since joining from Porto, initially on loan in September 2017, and has been a key part in establishing them in the top half of the Premier League.

In total, he played 147 appearances at Molineux, including eight appearances in the Europa League.

He is Forest's second central defensive signing since promotion to the Premier League after Moussa Niakhate and will come into contention for Saturday's game against Bournemouth.